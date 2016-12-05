Senior staff at Sudbury's Health Sciences North say it will take the hard work of hospital staff– coupled with Sudburians' buy-in of health unit protocols– to manage a potential second wave of COVID-19 in northern Ontario.

Health experts have said that a second wave could grip Canada in the fall, coinciding with the annual flu season.

But Mark Hartman, vice president of patient experience at Health Sciences North, said Sudburians have made "significant sacrifices" to limit its spread.

"It's been quite a while since we've had a positive case show up at Health Sciences North, and that's a good thing," Hartman said.

"We've certainly been fortunate in Sudbury and in the region that we've had a relatively low number of patients that needed to be admitted to hospital."

HSN admitted 10 patients with COVID-19, Hartman said, and the last positive case was discharged June 3. There were also two deaths related to the disease.

"I think those relatively low numbers of cases is largely due to the efforts of people in that region who have really followed public health directions, especially as it relates to things like social gatherings, physical distancing, handwashing, and then more recently directions regarding wearing of face coverings in indoor spaces."

He also said the tight protocols that staff have followed means physicians and front-line staff are feeling more confident about dealing with a potential second wave.

Mark Hartman is the vice-president of patience experience and digital transformation at Health Sciences North. (Erik White/CBC )

Challenges ahead for health care teams

Hartman said that the challenge ahead involves dealing with the limited capacity of the hospital, as a surge of patients could overwhelm an already stretched facility.

"We've got many procedures in place for how to safely care for patients make sure that staff and physicians are able to protect themselves with appropriate procedures related to personal protective equipment," he said.

"We're also updating our surge plan. If we do have a surge for demand for inpatient care, then we are able to move patients around and provide the capacity that we need to care, particularly for COVID-19 patients that may require isolation."

As for Stage 3, Friday's reopening of stores, restaurants and small businesses, Hartman said it's up to the public to help minimize an outbreak.

"Continue to follow the direction of public health, maintaining physical distancing, following the social gathering guidelines," Hartman said. "Simple things like hand washing and wearing of face coverings can really make a difference in terms of the number of patients that need to come to hospital and need to be hospitalized."