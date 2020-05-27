Starting on Monday, the hospital in Sudbury will start resuming procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19.

Health Sciences North says it has received approval from the COVID-19 Northern Ontario Regional Steering Committee and Ontario Health North to start non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures on June 1.

The province directed hospitals to stop non-urgent elective surgeries and procedures in mid-March. Since then, Health Sciences North says it has postponed more than 4,400 non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

More than 1,000 emergency surgeries and urgent minor procedures were done at the hospital during that time.

The hospital says it will take time to reschedule the services adding "all of this hinges on a number of factors including PPE, bed occupancy, availability of drugs and supplies, ability to maintain safe physical distancing and human resourcing."

It says going forward, the hospital needs to be able to "readily access" 10 per cent of its beds if there's a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says it will move forward in phases:

Phase one: The hospital will focus on surgeries and cardiac procedures and tests "where patients generally need up to 48 hours to recover in hospital." This will include about 200 surgeries per week, or about 60 per cent of the hospital's normal volume.

Phase two: This phase will focus on some surgeries "where patients will require more than two days of recovery in hospital." HSN says this may begin in July.

Phase three: In this phase the hospital will increase to 75 per cent of normal activity.

The hospital says it will be contacting patients directly to reschedule their procedures.

It adds it will continue to monitor and reassess this plan going forward.