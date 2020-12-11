Rapid testing for COVID-19 has not yet begun in Greater Sudbury, even though Health Sciences North has received a supply of tests from the province.

Premier Doug Ford called rapid testing a "game-changer" in his announcement on November 24..

But a spokesperson for Health Sciences North said the tests are not being used as a screening tool because "further validation" is required.

France Gélinas, the provincial NDP Health Critic and Nickel Belt MPP said the tests are supposed to help speed up results for First Nations, health care workers and long-term care residents.

She said directives to put them into use are not yet in place.

"So they're sitting put with an inventory of rapid tests that are not being used, and we know that it's supposed to be used in congregate living, in long-term care homes, in isolated communities where there are either big delays in getting a result, or when the need to know right away means the life and death of residents and staff. We know why they're there. We have them. But no one has the go ahead to use them."

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas has been advocating for more rapid testing to become available in northern Ontario. (Legislative Assembly of Ontario)

"It's just an announcement that they've made, they've spent the money, we have the tests, and they're not being used," Gélinas said.

"I represent isolated communities that could benefit from the rapid tests rather than wait days for those results. That's what the government said we were buying the tests for."

Mining companies and some First Nations, such as Attawapiskat, have gone ahead and purchased their own rapid tests and are using them to speed up results.

In a statement, Ontario Health, the province's public health arm, says it is facilitating discussion on deployment of the Panbio rapid antigen tests.

"These efforts, and the data they will generate, will also serve to validate the appropriate use of this test," the statement reads.

"Health Sciences North has a preliminary plan in hand and is expected to begin using the Panbio tests in the coming weeks," said the statement from Ontario Health.

On their web site, Ontario Health said that the tests can be analyzed on site, using a portable analyzer box. Each box can process 3 to 4 tests per hour.