Health care workers took part in a rally on Friday in Sudbury, calling for more funding for Health Sciences North in an effort to reduce overcrowding.

The rally was organized by CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions. It says anticipated budget cuts will result in the elimination of hundreds of hours for cleaners, personal support workers and other hospital staff.

Dave Shelefontiuk, president of CUPE 1623 says future cuts "will certainly have a detrimental impact on patient care."

Secretary-treasurer of CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions Sharon Richer says hospitals in Ontario are funded at a much lower level than other provinces.

"All these looming cuts amount to less direct care contact with patients and an increased risk of infection as patient rooms are not given a deep clean when the hospital is overcrowded," she said.