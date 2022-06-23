A new payroll system at Sudbury's Health Sciences North hospital has launched with a number of issues, according to the Ontario Nurses' Association.

Dawn Armstrong, the association's vice-president for Region 1, which covers much of northern Ontario, said some nurses weren't paid for overtime after switching to the new system, while others had to get pay cheques in person because direct deposit wasn't working properly.

"Direction was given to our leaders on this system because it has caused a lot of headaches for our members out there," Armstrong said. "It is not a great system."

Armstrong said other hospitals in Ontario have used the same system, called Kronos, and had similar issues.

"I think a couple of years ago, Kingston General brought it into their hospital," she said.

"And as I mentioned, there was issue after issue to the point where we filed hundreds of grievances."

Armstrong commended the hospital for finding workarounds when employees could not be paid, such as issuing pay cheques, but said there should have been a back-up in place before it launched.

Most issues resolved, says hospital

Health Sciences North spokesperson Jason Turnbull said in an email to CBC news that around five per cent of the hospital's workforce had issues with the new system last week.

"The majority of these were addressed on our regular pay day last Friday, July 15," the email said.

Health Sciences North is Sudbury's largest employer with around 4,000 employees.

Turnbull said the new integrated scheduling and payroll system was put in place to make the hospital "digitally enabled," which is a key goal in its strategic plan.