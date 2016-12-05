3 thefts reported from Health Sciences North parking lot in the last week

Greater Sudbury Police have received three reports of thefts from the Health Sciences North parking lots in the last week.

"One incident a staff member reported that their licence plate and licence plate holder were stolen, one incident where a staff member had their purse stolen from their vehicle and one incident where a staff member had the catalytic converter removed from their vehicle," said police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn, in an email to the CBC.

Dunn said the Police Community Response Centre is investigating the three thefts.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, Health Sciences North said catalytic converters had become targets for thieves on hospital property.

The note said thieves are motivated to remove them from vehicles because they contain precious metals such as platinum and rhodium.

In an email to the CBC, hospital spokesperson Jason Turnbull said its security team continues to actively monitor parking lots and its buildings for any suspicious behaviour.

"We advise anyone who sees suspicious activity to alert our security teams and to report any thefts or damage to police," said Turnbull.