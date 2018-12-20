The hospital in Sudbury is advising residents to consider getting care outside of the emergency department if it's not an urgent case.

During the holiday season, Health Sciences North says its emergency department is at its busiest.

It says patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs and are not seen on a first come, first served basis. As a result, patients with non-urgent conditions can have a long wait.

Health Sciences North says emergency cases should still be referred to the emergency room, however, there are options available outside the hospital for non-urgent needs.

Those options include walk in clinics both in Sudbury and throughout the region, as well as Telehealth Ontario which can be accessed 24 hours a day by phoning 1-866-797-0000.