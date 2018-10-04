Life with chronic pain can be difficult. It not only affects someone physically... it can take its toll on someone's mental and pyschological health. Not to mention it can also impact someone's daily activities, including going to work and spending time with family and friends. But there's a new clinic in Sudbury that's looking to help. Today, Health Sciences North officially opened its Integrated Chronic Pain Program. The CBC's Martha Dillman spoke with Dominic Giroux. He's the CEO and president of the hospital. 3:48

People in Sudbury who suffer from chronic pain now have access to a new clinic.

On Thursday, Health Sciences North officially opened its Integrated Chronic Pain Program.

The program, located at the Sudbury Outpatient Centre on Regent Street, provides patients with methods to help manage their chronic pain. Chronic pain is pain that persists beyond the expected duration of normal healing.

The hospital says the program offers patients a personalized treatment program, which includes access to doctors, nurses, an occupational therapist, physiotherapists, a pharmacist, a recreational therapist, psychological associates, social workers and a gym.

"Most of our patients suffer from pain that has not been successfully managed with conventional treatments," Dr. James Callaghan, medical lead of the clinic, said.

Fewer emergency department visits

"Those who suffer with chronic pain are also at an increased risk of developing mental illness and substance abuse problems which is why this program is so important."

The hospital says the clinic should lead to fewer visits to the emergency department for those who have chronic pain.

Dan Newell is a patient at the clinic who suffers from chronic pain due to previous injuries and surgeries. He says he's seeing success in the program so far.

"Three times a week, I'll go out for a walk. I'll take my time and try to go for a mile," he said.

"It's been a long time since I've been able to do that."

The clinic was set up after the hospital received funding from the provincial government. The hospital says in the future, the goal is to offer the program across northeastern Ontario "through numerous partnerships and with the help of telemedicine."

Patients need a referral from their doctor or nurse practitioner to access the clinic.