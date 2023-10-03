Health Sciences North names David McNeil new president

A familiar face is returning to lead Sudbury's Health Sciences North (HSN).

David McNeil will be taking over as president and CEO of HSN and the Health Sciences North Research Institute (HSNRI).

The hospital made the announcement via a press release Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, McNeil has worked at HSN for 28 years, with more than two decades on the executive team, including as Senior Vice-President.

For the past five years, McNeil was the CEO for Brant Community Health Care in Southwestern Ontario.

"I am thrilled to return to HSN and HSNRI," McNeil said in a statement. "It is known provincially as an institution of health care excellence and a place of tremendous opportunity for those working in the sector."

"I started at HSN in 1991 as a staff nurse and to be returning as the CEO is a testament to the opportunities and growth available. I'm thrilled to be joining the tremendous teams at HSN and HSNRI. I can't wait to get back to work here."

McNeil holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Masters in Health Administration, and a PhD in Rural and Northern Health. After graduating from Laurentian University in 1988, he began his career as a nurse in the James Bay community of Attawapiskat. He has also served as Board Chair for both Cambrian College and the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario.

The announcement comes after former CEO Dominic Giroux announced his departure for Monfort Hospital in Ottawa in June.

Giroux was appointed president and CEO of HSN in 2017, following a stint at Laurentian University.

McNeil has several challenges to address. The hospital is facing a shortage of ER nurses – in July, Giroux said they've been short 30 registered nurses, nine registered practical nurses and six personal support workers .

Patients also wait an average of 2.4 hours before being seen by an ER doctor, according to Health Quality Ontario .

HSN is also working through a backlog of surgeries

The hospital also is grappling with an inconsistent payroll system introduced in 2022, which resulted in several staff members being issued incorrect T4s around tax season.

Joining David McNeil on the leadership team is Dr. Pankaj Bhatia, who succeeds Dr. John Fenton in the Chief of Staff role. Bhatia has been at HSN for 12 years and currently serves as Medical Director of the HSN Simulation Lab.

In this role, Bhatia is expected to work with the medical staff and administration in the delivery of quality and safe medical care for patients.