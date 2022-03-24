Sudbury's Health Sciences North (HSN) hospital has opened a new medical training centre that can welcome more than 2,000 learners across health care disciplines.

The Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre is a 28,000 square foot facility that includes a high tech simulation lab, debriefing rooms, a multi-skills lab and classrooms where learners can improve their skills to care for patients.

Dr. Emma Pillsworth, a medical resident in her second year of public health training, said she and her colleagues are excited about the new space.

Pillsworth said the private study rooms and a lounge area are especially important for physicians and other medical professionals who work long hours.

"We're often on long calls as doctors," she said.

"We'll be working overnight and do a 24-hour call. So having somewhere that we can come and decompress and sleep when things are stressful and do our studying is really lovely to have."

State-of-the-art training

Greg Ross, the hospital's vice-president of academic and research impact, said the centre will welcome learners from more than 70 post-secondary institutions across Canada.

The facility's simulation lab includes three separate suites with high-tech mannequins that can recreate medical scenarios ranging from childbirth to treating a car crash victim.

Physicians can practice surgical procedures they might not encounter often during their careers while training at the new Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre, located at the Health Sciences North campus in Sudbury. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

During a tour, a team of medical students and instructors operated on a mannequin that represented a 53-year-old man who was in a serious snowmobile crash. The mannequin had lost part of its left arm, and the medical team worked to resuscitate the patient.

"There's a control room behind the scenes that can stop the heart, change blood pressure, almost anything," Ross said.

He added that even seasoned medical professionals use the facilities to improve their skills or encounter scenarios they might rarely face in real life.

"They're not in the stress of an operating room, for example, working on a real patient," he said. "So it's a simulated environment. They can concentrate on what they're doing. They can work with the preceptor, and the preceptor can provide feedback on what they're doing."

A decade in the making

HSN President and CEO Dominic Giroux said the $27.9 million was more than 10 years in the making.

"We believe we have one of the best simulation labs in the country now with the opening of the Labelle Innovation Learning Centre," he said.

Giroux said the centre will be important to help train new health care professionals who can work in northern Ontario.

"We know that HSN will need to recruit about 1,000 employees in the next five years because of planned retirements," he said.

"It's incumbent upon us to open the doors more to learners in our various units, not only to provide them the experience they need as part of their curriculum, but also to entice them to join HSN and other northern Ontario health organizations in the future."

Kaitlyn Falvo is a third-year nursing student at Laurentian University. She says she looks forward to using Health Sciences North's new medical training centre when she does a clinical placement in her final year of university. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Kaitlyn Falvo, a third-year nursing student at Laurentian University, was visiting the learning centre for the first time, and said she plans to make good use of the space for her clinical placement in her final year.

"I think it's exciting," she said. "Something new and different, which is always good for us students to keep us engaged, intrigued and learning new things."