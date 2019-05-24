About 40 health care service providers in Sudbury have come together to start the process of becoming an Ontario Health Team.

The provincial government has mandated the teams to handle the fiscal and clinical needs of people in defined areas.

The teams are voluntary groupings that will supersede local health integration networks.

Dominic Giroux, the CEO of Health Sciences North, says one of the team's goals is to ensure seamless transitions across different settings, and that the hospital has identified some priorities.

"The target population, year one, would mostly be senior citizens within the city where we know the demand is greater," Giroux said.

He added that they could build on existing partnerships with other health service providers to provide a more "integrated care experience" for patients.

In recent surveys, Giroux said patients at HSN suggested that the hospital could do a better job of admitting and discharging patients.

"My belief is that the creation of Ontario health teams could actually facilitate or accelerate about half of the specific outcomes that were articulated in our strategic plan," he said.

The province is expected to decide at the beginning of June which of the 100-plus applications will go forward, with the expectation of 35 to 40 teams eventually to be in place.