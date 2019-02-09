Northeast seeing more people with more pronounced eating disorders

More people with more severe eating disorders are requiring treatment from across northern Ontario — especially since the beginning of the COVID-pandemic.

According to the Regional Eating Disorder Program at Health Sciences North (HSN) in Sudbury, when comparing the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2021, there has been a 46 per cent increase in total referrals to the program.

Again, when comparing the first quarters from 2018 to 2021, the hospital says it's also seen a 94 per cent increase in referrals for those under 18. The influx of referrals has in turn caused wait times to triple for those seeking treatment in the northeast.

It's an illness that for the longest time now has really been underfunded in terms of care that can be provided because their needs are so distinct. — Anne-Marie Baker Devost, co-ordinator with Regional Eating Disorder Program

Anne-Marie Baker Devost is the co-ordinator with the program. She says children and adults are having trouble getting the level of care they desperately need in northern Ontario.

"It's an illness that for the longest time now has really been underfunded in terms of care that can be provided because their needs are so distinct."

Level 2 care

Currently, HSN is what is considered a Level 2 care facility, which means it has provincial funding in place to provide outpatient care to patients who suffer from an eating disorder, where a team of healthcare professionals, which can include a nurse practitioner, psychologist and dietitian, support patients who are not staying in the hospital overnight.

But for more severe cases, patients have to travel to other parts of the province where they can receive inpatient care in a hospital setting. And unfortunately, the number of patients requiring higher levels of care has only grown.

What we need for the northeast is the full scope of services for all levels of care so that we could treat a client where they're at in their illness. — Anne-Marie Baker Devost, co-ordinator with Regional Eating Disorder Program

Facilities who offer treatment to those with eating disorders are classified by five levels of care, based on severity.

These increases aren't simply limited to northern Ontario.

The National Eating Disorder Information Centre (NEDIC) said the volume of inquiries to its help line and online chat service increased by 100 per cent during the pandemic. Among people 25 and younger, calls have been up 87 per cent.

'Full Scope of Services'

"What we need for the northeast is the full scope of services for all levels of care so that we could treat a client where they're at in their illness," Baker Devost said. "So regardless of whether they're in the early stage of illness or they are struggling with more severe forms of the eating disorder, we're there to support them in their recovery instead of having them wait on a wait list."

Baker Devost said watching patients be forced to leave the north for treatment has been especially difficult over the course of the pandemic.

It's the struggle of the families as well, the impact on families. — Anne-Marie Baker Devost, co-ordinator with Regional Eating Disorder Program

"It's been very difficult on the team," she said, "We know that those who are on our wait lists are getting sicker."

"It's the struggle of the families as well, the impact on families. These families also have other responsibilities like their jobs, like taking care of other family members. When you have someone struggling with an eating disorder that takes a lot of energy — emotionally and physically."

Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate in all of mental health, after addictions issues, Baker Devost added.

Baker Devost added early intervention is key to mitigating any chronic and enduring illness, as well as the mortality rate for eating disorders.