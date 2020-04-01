Health Sciences North is caring for its first COVID-19 patient.

In a statement sent out Wednesday afternoon, the hospital said its first admitted patient with the virus is currently in isolation and in stable condition.

The patient was admitted to the hospital's emergency room on March 29, HSN officials said. The patient was given a mask and immediately taken to an isolation room.

Following testing, the patient was admitted to HSN's Respiratory Unit.

"I want to commend our staff as they took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures related to infection prevention and control, assessment and testing for this patient," HSN president Dominic Giroux said in the release. "We are fortunate our teams have been preparing for this type of situation and they performed perfectly."

According to Public Health Sudbury and Districts, there are currently 13 cases of COVID-19 in the area.