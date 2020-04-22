The hospital in Sudbury says it wants to test as many people as possible to determine how far COVID-19 has spread in the community.

"We have the capacity to test a lot more people at our assessment centres," its daily news release said. "The more people we test, the more information we have to determine our best approach to COVID-19."

And these efforts are hoped to help "in potentially getting life back to normal."

To that end, the hospital is encouraging people to call their assessment centres, particularly if they have the following symptoms, even if they are mild:

fever or chills

sore throat

new onset or worsening fatigue

loss of taste or smell

new onset or worsening cough

headache

loss of appetite

runny nose

nausea or diarrhea

shortness of breath

HSN is asking people to call the COVID-19 assessment centre at 705-671-7373, at which time they will be screened by a nurse over the phone. If necessary, people will be referred to one of the city's three testing centres.