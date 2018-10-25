There are changes coming to the assessment portion of the Breast Screening Clinic at Health Sciences North (HSN) in Sudbury.

Health Sciences North says, currently, a patient moves from mammography to diagnostic imaging and then biopsies. The next step is assessment or surgical consultation.

But as HSN works to balance its annual budget, a savings of $50,000 was created by diverting some cases considered less urgent to a doctor's office..

Assessment will now only include patients whose diagnosis is considered high risk says Mark Hartman, vice-president of cancer and clinical support at HSN.

Patients who have benign or non-cancerous conditions will have to follow up with the surgeon or family physician at their doctor's office.

Hartman says there will be once-weekly clinics for surgical consultations for these patients with a higher risk cancer diagnosis. This is down from the eight per month previously held.

By focusing on high priority cases Hartman believes HSN should improve surgical consultation wait times.

"From the current 18 day average to at least the provincial average of around 10 days. So we think that the focused approach will actually improve wait times for women," he said.

The hospital issued a news release earlier this week stating that the Breast Screening Assessment Clinic in Sudbury was not closing. That was after what HSN called "misinformation that's been circulating in the community."

"The clinic is staying open," Hartman told CBC News.

Dr Rachelle Paradis is one of three surgeons working at the Breast Screening Assessment Clinic at Health Sciences North. Changes at the hospital means she'll be seeing more patients at her office instead. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Patients need patience while waiting for appointment

Dr. Rachelle Paradis is one of three surgeons who provides assessment or surgical consultation at the breast screening clinic in Sudbury.

She says all three physicians share the same office space and the current wait time for an appointment is already a lengthy one.

"Our offices are already booked months ahead for what's considered to be benign or low risk conditions, and obviously we prioritize things that are more high risk," Paradis said.

The surgeons are getting support from a group called Save Breast Assessment at HSN. Most of the members are breast cancer survivors who used the screening clinic at the hospital.

They want the assessment service restored to its previous standard.

37-year old Robin Simpson used Health Sciences North's Breast Screening Assessment Clinic in 2017 when she was first diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of breast cancer. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

37 year-old Robin Simpson got involved in the campaign because she wanted to represent cancer survivors under the age of 40 who need breast cancer assessment services.

"When I heard that just a part of this [assessment service] was being cut it made me grateful that [my cancer] was found when it was." She says for her waiting wasn't an option.

Simpson had an aggressive and rare form of cancer called inflammatory breast cancer.

"Timing is key. It can make all the difference, whether it be weeks or months, it can mean the difference between life and death."

Along with the surgeon's consultation, the assessment portion includes support from a nurse navigator.

Hartman says the nurse navigator will still be an important part of the patients' journey.

"[The nurse navigator] helps ensure that the patients pass through the screening, diagnosis and assessment process as quick as possible, and that they're connected with the primary care provider or the surgeon in their office, directly, once they get that result."

When it comes to financing the assessment portion of the breast clinic, the surgeon who provides the consultation bills O-HIP, while the nurse navigator is paid through HSN's budget.

Twelve-year breast cancer survivor Sharon Murdock says it was that nurse navigator who helped to relieve her fear and anxiety when she was first diagnosed with cancer.

Murdock says a mammogram showed cancer in her left breast when she was 59-years old. She chose to have both breasts removed at the time. After its removal, tests showed cancer in her right breast as well.

"Had the proposed system been in place, I would not have gotten seen," she said.

"You are scared. There's just no other way to say it, and you're looking for support. This system, the assessment system that [HSN was] using worked wonderfully."

Murdock says Save Breast Assessment at HSN is also trying to work with the North East Local Integration Network (LHIN) to try to find the funding needed to restore assessment at the clinic.

There will also be a rally Monday, October 29 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the hospital on Paris Street.