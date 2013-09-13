The president and CEO of Health Sciences North says the hospital's new balanced budget contains a plan to address hallway medicine.

The board of directors at the hospital recently approved the 2019-2020 operating budget. The hospital says it's the first balanced budget in three years and marks the elimination of an $11.1 million deficit.

The budget also includes an investment in a learning centre, the completion of the PET scanner suite and money for 50,000 more unionized work hours in frontline care.

Dominic Giroux says the operating budget also sets aside money to add some beds.

"We've had quite a challenging year in terms of over-capacity, that's why for the 2019-2020 budget we've earmarked the resources to operate the equivalent of on average ten more beds during the year," he said.

"We know the last flu season was particularly challenging."

He says the hospital has also submitted an application to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for funding for 37 more beds.

"For a price tag of $3.5 million and should that be eventually approved by the province that would also allow us to alleviate the pressure with regards to over-occupancy at the hospital," he said.

Dominic Giroux is the president and CEO of Health Sciences North in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"The beauty of the proposal is it doesn't require additional square footage. It's about repurposing existing square footage."

Giroux says HSN is also launching a Capital Master Plan that would reduce the number of programs off-site and repatriate others.

"Northerners know that Health Sciences North was built too small," he said.

"We want to reduce our number of sites in Sudbury. We were intended to be a one-site hospital and right now we have 13 sites."