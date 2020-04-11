Health Sciences North (HSN) in Sudbury plans to test more people for COVID-19 and has increased its capacity to do so.

There are now two location options for testing and a longer list of symptoms that will be considered as criteria for testing.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health changed its guidelines for testing of the novel coronavirus. Hospitals in Ontario must follow provincial guidelines for testing.

HSN now says patients with any of the following symptoms must call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre:

Fever or chills

Sore throat

New onset or worsening fatigue

Loss of taste or smell

New onset or worsening cough

Headache

Loss of appetite

Runny nose

Muscle aches

Nausea or diarrhea

Shortness of breath

The hospital in Sudbury says that anyone having difficulty breathing or experiencing other severe symptoms should call 911 immediately, and advise of their symptoms and travel history.

HSN asks patients who are experiencing any of these symptoms should call the assessment centre at 705-671-7373. They will be screened by a nurse over the phone and then referred to a testing site.

There are now three options available at two locations in Greater Sudbury. All are by appointment only.

The newest location for testing is NEOMO Medical on Prete Street.

Testing is also available at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre on Walford Road, which has a drive-through testing option.

HSN says walk-in appointments are strictly prohibited for safety reasons, as health workers and patients must be protected from exposure to the virus.

Along with the testing sites in Greater Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury and Districts also has testing for COVID-19 available at the Manitoulin Assessment Centre, Chapleau Assessment Centre and a mobile assessment centre in Espanola.

"As part of the expanded testing announced provincially yesterday, northern communities have a time-limited opportunity to access ramped up testing in what's called targeted surveillance," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & Districts Medical Officer of Health said.

"There is a recognition that we are at a different stage in this outbreak in the north and we need better data to contain the spread and understand how public health measures are working."

Sutcliffe adds that even those with mild symptoms can make an appointment for testing.

"I am encouraging people in our area – whether you think you have COVID-19 or not – to arrange for testing. This will help us understand and better control our local situation."

The Ministry of Health has created an online portal where people can access their COVID-19 test results.