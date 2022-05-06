How a back-breaking accident led this man to start a farm in Timmins
Jonathan Pinto learns the story behind the Rubber Boot Farm
"I broke my back and decided to go into agriculture."
That's how Marcel Forget explained it to me when I asked him how the Rubber Boot Farm began.
"After my accident, sitting down doing sedentary work was quite difficult," he said. "I just decided I wanted 20 chickens to keep busy during the day because I'm a very active person."
Fast-forward to this summer, and Forget — who operates the farm with his wife, Karine Briand — will be raising roughly 700 chickens on his farm in the Timmins area, along with pigs, turkeys and vegetables.
Tap on the player to learn more.
Rubber Boot Farm is at 209 Jaguar Drive in Timmins.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
