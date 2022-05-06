How a back-breaking accident led this man to start a farm in Timmins

"I broke my back and decided to go into agriculture."

That's how Marcel Forget explained it to me when I asked him how the Rubber Boot Farm began.

The farm has recently been allowed to raise more chickens under the Chicken Farmers of Ontario's Artisanal Chicken Program. (Rubber Boot Farm/Facebook)

"After my accident, sitting down doing sedentary work was quite difficult," he said. "I just decided I wanted 20 chickens to keep busy during the day because I'm a very active person."

Fast-forward to this summer, and Forget — who operates the farm with his wife, Karine Briand — will be raising roughly 700 chickens on his farm in the Timmins area, along with pigs, turkeys and vegetables.

Up North 7:32 Northern Nosh: Rubber Boot Farm For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan spoke with Marcel Forget from Rubber Boot Farm in Timmins. 7:32

Rubber Boot Farm is at 209 Jaguar Drive in Timmins.

Pigs on the farm. (Rubber Boot Farm/Facebook)

