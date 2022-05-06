Skip to Main Content
How a back-breaking accident led this man to start a farm in Timmins

Marcel Forget started the Rubber Boot Farm after breaking his back during a hunting trip.

Jonathan Pinto learns the story behind the Rubber Boot Farm

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Marcel Forget owns Rubber Boot Farm with his wife, Karine Briand. (Rubber Boot Farm/Facebook)

"I broke my back and decided to go into agriculture."

That's how Marcel Forget explained it to me when I asked him how the Rubber Boot Farm began.

The farm has recently been allowed to raise more chickens under the Chicken Farmers of Ontario's Artisanal Chicken Program. (Rubber Boot Farm/Facebook)

"After my accident, sitting down doing sedentary work was quite difficult," he said. "I just decided I wanted 20 chickens to keep busy during the day because I'm a very active person."

Fast-forward to this summer, and Forget — who operates the farm with his wife, Karine Briand — will be raising roughly 700 chickens on his farm in the Timmins area, along with pigs, turkeys and vegetables.

Tap on the player to learn more.

Up North7:32Northern Nosh: Rubber Boot Farm
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan spoke with Marcel Forget from Rubber Boot Farm in Timmins. 7:32

Rubber Boot Farm is at 209 Jaguar Drive in Timmins.

Pigs on the farm. (Rubber Boot Farm/Facebook)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

