More than just a bed: Sudbury's House of Kin celebrates 25 years

25 years ago a new hotel – the House of Kin – opened up in the south end of Sudbury, offering rooms for $25.

It was established to help people who needed an affordable place to stay when travelling to Sudbury for medical appointments or hospital procedures.

Claire Sheridan, president of the House of Kin, said the idea behind the facility came from her husband Chris.

"One night he was coming out of a board meeting at Memorial Hospital and he saw people sleeping in their car," Sheridan said. "He also saw people sleeping in the chairs in the lobby because they could not afford hotel accommodation."

"He thought that we could help these people, we could do something."

From there, the Sheridans set up agreements with local hotels, promising lower-than-market rates for people visiting on medical emergencies.

The idea soon grew. By their second year they had helped 250 people, and their goal shifted to purchasing their own motel.

The current location in Sudbury's south end still rents rooms for medical travellers – Sheridan said rooms could be around $75 per night with medical proof – but it's now become an anchor for many.

'A refuge'

Harvey Langford, 90, makes the trek from Kapuskasing to Sudbury every six weeks for treatment of age-related macular degeneration. He used to make the six-hour drive by truck, but now travels by bus, making use of the House of Kin on each visit.

"I don't think I could get treated any better at any other facility," Langford said. "They got a grocery store there. They have a kitchen downstairs."

"They've got a restaurant right there, and there's a drugstore…and it's all within just that one little area."

Corinne Breathat from Cochrane estimates she's visited the House of Kin over 150 times.

"My husband had heart disease for 29 years," Breathat said. "He had what they called an electrical problem. His heart would stop without warning and then in the later years, he had atrial fibrillation."

"So we would end up here in emerg and he'd be transferred and I'd have to drive down either by myself or with one of the kids."

The House of Kin is celebrating its 25-year anniversary. (Submitted by House of Kin)

Breathat's husband first developed heart issues when their children were young. The journey to Sudbury often was required "at the drop of a dime," she said.

Without House of Kin, Breathat said that her family would have been cash-strapped, possibly jeopardizing her kids' chances at attending university out of town.

The staff at the house made things easy for Breathat.

"I found it very comforting to be there. I could we could come back after an appointment. Or if I'd been at the hospital all day and sit in the lobby and have a cup of tea with the receptionist and just converse."

"It was my shelter," she said. "My refuge."