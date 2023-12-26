Three homes damaged in fire, explosion in Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer

One home was destroyed and two other homes were damaged following an explosion and residential fire in the Greater Sudbury, Ont. community of Hanmer.

On December 23, 2023, just before 4:00 a.m., members of the City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and the Greater Sudbury Police Service were dispatched to an address on Park Avenue in Hanmer "in relation to an explosion and residential fire," police said in a media release.

The explosion and subsequent fire affected three houses in the area.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are now working with members of the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.

Later that same morning, fire crews responded to another fire in Hanmer.

Firefighters extinguished the flames of a structure fire on Greta Street before noon.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported in this incident either.