

As the mercury reached 33 Celsius on Wednesday, a small child was rescued from inside a hot car in Temiskaming Shores.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

OPP say they received a call yesterday afternoon about the child.

Once they arrived, they were told that the one year-old child had been inside the locked vehicle for about 20 minutes.

Police broke the window and pulled the child out.

The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was later arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

She has been released and told to return to court on July 24 in Haileybury.

