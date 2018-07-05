New
Woman charged after child left in car as temperatures soared in Temiskaming Shores
As the mercury reached 33 Celsius on Wednesday, a small child was rescued from inside a hot car in Temiskaming Shores. A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.
As the mercury reached 33 Celsius on Wednesday, a small child was rescued from inside a hot car in Temiskaming Shores.
A 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.
OPP say they received a call yesterday afternoon about the child.
Once they arrived, they were told that the one year-old child had been inside the locked vehicle for about 20 minutes.
Police broke the window and pulled the child out.
The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman was later arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.
She has been released and told to return to court on July 24 in Haileybury.