Police on scene at hostage situation in Chelmsford

Sudbury police have closed down a portion of McKenzie Street in Chelmsford as they negotiate with a 43-year-old man barricaded inside a house.

Police said they received a call Wednesday around 5:00 p.m., regarding a disturbance on McKenzie Street that involved several individuals.

After the tactical unit arrived on scene, officers determined it was a hostage situation involving a 26-year-old woman being held hostage by the man.

Police said there were firearms in the residence. Negotiators attempted unsuccessfully to make contact with the man.

Around 1:00 a.m., police said the woman was able to escape unharmed.

Police have closed McKenzie Street from Montpellier Road to Highway 144, and say there is no immediate threat to the public.

More to follow.