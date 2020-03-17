Be prepared to be screened if you are a patient or a visitor to Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Starting today, everyone arriving at the hospital, and its Kirkwood site, will be asked about their symptoms and recent travel history.

The hospital said it would be limiting access to the hospital between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. in order to screen visitors for COVID-19.

Those entrances are:

Main Entrance of the Hospital

Lougheed Tower (South Entrance) – facing Public Health building.

Cancer Centre Main Entrance

Rehabilitation Entrance (access ramp facing Travel Way Inn) (from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

All other entrances are closed, the hospital said, including the main entrance at Kirkwood Place.

The emergency department entrance remains open for patients 24 hours.