Sudbury's Health Sciences North says it is "saddened and disappointed" to hear about protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related measures that were being held outside 18 Canadian hospitals on Monday.

"We urge those exercising their right to freedom of expression to do so peacefully, and in a manner that is respectful to the patients and the health-care workers performing their duties," Health Sciences North spokesperson Jason Turnbull said in a written statement.

"Our health-care workers remain dedicated to saving the lives of patients admitted with COVID-19 while making every effort to ensure ongoing access to all other non-COVID related health services."

In Sudbury, a group of about 20 protesters stood outside the hospital, along the sidewalk facing Sudbury's Paris Street, with an assortment of signs denouncing vaccine passports and showing support for the People's Party of Canada.

France Gélinas, MPP for Nickel Belt and the NDP health critic, said the protests have angered her because of the effect they have on health-care workers.

"We're talking about health-care heroes here that are already exhausted, and now they have to go through this," she said. "They have to go walk through a pile of hate and anger in order to get to work to help care for us."

Although she hadn't heard of issues near Health Sciences North, Gélinas said there were incidents reported around Toronto-area hospitals, where protesters delayed ambulances with patients onboard.

Hospital safety zones proposed

The NDP has called on the province to institute safety zones around hospitals that would forbid protests near their property.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford "needs to recall the Ontario Legislature right now and pass the bill that would establish the safety zone," Gélinas said. "We've passed similar laws before."

In 2018, Ontario's Safe Access to Abortion Services Act established a ban on protesting within a 50-metre radius of an abortion clinic.

Ford said on Twitter that the protests are "selfish, cowardly and reckless."

He has previously called on protesters to direct their frustration at him and policymakers, rather than stand outside hospitals, which have no say in provincial legislation.

Sharon Richer, secretary-treasurer for the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, echoed Ford's sentiment.

"We agree that people have the right to protest, but it shouldn't be in front of the hospitals," she said. "They should be protesting down at city hall or at the Legislature."

Richer said her union has seen ambulances held up in several communities, and staff pushed and shoved by protesters as they go to work.

"We have very vulnerable patients, such as cancer patients, people with immune issues trying to get into the hospital who are being put at risk as people are not wearing masks and shouting at them."