The North Bay Regional Health Centre will be getting nearly $4 million from the Progressive Conservative government, as part of its promise to spend $90 million to end hallway medicine across the province.

The funding announcement was initially made last week, but no breakdown was provided as to which hospitals would benefit across the northeast.

North Bay MPP Vic Fideli released details about the North Bay hospital on Twitter, announcing that $2.04 million would go toward creating 26 new transitional care spaces.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has since confirmed with CBC News that an additional $1.95 million has been earmarked for the North Bay Regional Health Centre, toward the operation of 16 surge beds.

Those beds were previously funded last fiscal year.

The MOHLC also said Health Sciences North in Sudbury will receive $860,000 toward the operation of eight surge beds, which were also funded last fiscal year.

The Sault Area Hospital will additionally receive $1.72 million, according to the MOHLTC. The funding will support 16 surge beds, also originally funded last fiscal year.

CBC News has asked about funding for other hospitals in the region, but no other information has been provided.