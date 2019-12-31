The 'Stand By Me' campaign to raise funds for the expansion of Sudbury's hospice is closing in on its target.

Almost three years ago the Sudbury Hospice Foundation launched its plan to raise $9 million.

That money was to provide funds for space to add ten more beds and provide furnishings for the new wing at the hospice on Bethel Lake.

The construction will double occupancy at the facility which provides end-of-life care, says Jerry Lougheed Junior, chair of the foundation.

"For the last many years a total occupancy usually averages between 94 to 95 per cent," he said. "But having said that, those numbers reflect empty beds at certain times of the week," he said.

"There's always been a waiting list to use our beds."

Gerry Lougheed Jr, stands beside a photo of his brother Geoffrey, his father Gerry Sr. and himself at the family business, Lougheed Funeral Homes. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Lougheed explains that the hospice currently has ten beds for end-of-life care. The new wing will have one pediatric bed for children who are terminally ill, three end-of-life beds and six respite beds.

The respite beds will be a first for Ontario.

"This will allow people that in fact have a terminal prognosis to come to the hospice to perhaps give their caregivers a bit of a break, to be able to get their house and things in order and then to be able to go back to their homes, back to their preference to where they [want to] die," Lougheed said.

He adds that they are currently negotiating the funding formula with the province on those respite beds.

Maison McCulloch Hospice on Bethel Lake in Greater Sudbury currently has 10-beds available for end-of-life care. Construction is underway on an expansion which will double the occupancy. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The capital fundraising campaign will wrap up with an announcement on the total amount raised on Feb. 27 at the Caruso Club.

"We're going to celebrate some wonderful news for our community and certainly for our hospice," Lougheed said.

Construction isn't quite finished according to the executive assistant at Maison McCullach Hospice, Colette Pepin.

Pepin told CBC News that the structure of the 16,000 square foot expansion is complete, and crews have opened the wall of the current building to work on joining the two buildings.

She says the ribbon cutting for the expansion is tentatively scheduled for May, however no occupancy date has been set.