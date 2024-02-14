Service that flies patients to medical appointment says its needs more provincial funding in Ontario

Every eight weeks Sabrina McGillis travels from Sudbury, Ont. to Hamilton to help manage her chronic pain.

McGillis has a condition called interstitial cystitis, which causes her bladder to get inflamed and causes severe chronic pain, along with a frequent need to urinate.

"It mimics a urinary tract infection," she said.

"So when I get a flare, I have to go get my urine tested to ensure that it's not a bladder infection because it's the exact same symptoms."

McGilis said Sudbury does not have a clinic that meets her needs, so she travels to Hamilton every two months.

"So there's a whole team that I'm working with that is helping me manage my pain," she said.

"Even like a dietitian, so working towards an anti-inflammatory diet where Sudbury doesn't offer that."

To get to her appointments McGillis relies on a service called Hope Air, which provides free travel and accommodations for patients in need.

More travel for appointments

Last year the service made 25,000 travel arrangements across Canada, including 3,300 in Ontario.

Hope Air CEO Mark Rubeinstein said most people who rely on the service in Ontario are from the north, where many health care services aren't as readily available as they are in southern Ontario.

In the last year, he said, demand for the service has surged by 165 per cent, which means it needs more funding to make those trips.

Rubinstein said that surge is due to a few reasons, including the resumption of surgeries and other medical treatments following the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There were hundreds of thousands of patients whose appointments at hospitals for treatment surgeries were postponed or cancelled as hospitals and the health care systems were trying to deal with the pandemic," he said.

Rubinstein said the cost of living crisis means there are also more people in financial need today, who can't afford to travel to larger urban centres on a regular basis for treatment.

In some provinces, like British Columbia and Prince Edward Island, Hope Air has a funding arrangement in place with the provincial government.

"In Ontario, historically we have been funded primarily through private sector donations," Rubinstein said.

"We're now going to require a funding partnership with the province of Ontario to make sure that we can continue to meet the demand of individuals and families traveling for medical care."

Rubinstein said Hope Air is in talks with the province to create a funding partnership.

"We know that the government wants to make the healthcare system work for all," he said.

Without access to services like Hope Air, patients like McGillis can't access the care they need.

"There's a lot of stress involved in attending medical appointments, but having the support from Hope Air has been a blessing," she said.