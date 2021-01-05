Police have identified the victim in a New Year's Day homicide in North Bay, Ont.

Investigators say 29-year old Jeff Twain of North Bay was found in medical distress on Jane Street early on Jan.1.

The victim was pronounced deceased in hospital a short time later.

A 20-year old man is in police custody and has been charged with second degree murder.

North Bay Police say they've conducted several interviews and its forensic identification unit is dealing with items seized during the investigation.