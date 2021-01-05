Victim identified in New Year's Day homicide in North Bay
Police have identified the victim in a New Year’s Day homicide in North Bay, Ont. Investigators say the 29-year old man was found in medical distress on Jane Street early on Jan.1. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
29-year-old Jeff Twain of North Bay was pronounced dead in hospital on Jan. 1
Police have identified the victim in a New Year's Day homicide in North Bay, Ont.
Investigators say 29-year old Jeff Twain of North Bay was found in medical distress on Jane Street early on Jan.1.
The victim was pronounced deceased in hospital a short time later.
A 20-year old man is in police custody and has been charged with second degree murder.
North Bay Police say they've conducted several interviews and its forensic identification unit is dealing with items seized during the investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.