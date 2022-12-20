3 in custody after double homicide at Sudbury, Ont., hotel, police say

Two men were killed at a Sudbury, Ont., hotel Tuesday morning, and three people are in custody, police say.

Greater Sudbury police said in a news release they arrived at the Travelodge Hotel, at the corner of Walford Road and Paris Street, at 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name. They have not identified the second man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the coroner's office will conduct post-mortems to confirm the causes of death and the identity of the second man.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE - Walford Rd/Paris St - Officers on scene of homicide investigation at local hotel. This is a targeted and isolated incident. Pedestrian traffic is asked to avoid the area. Update to follow. —@SudburyPolice

Police said they believe the three people in custody were involved in the incident.

They added they believe it was a targeted and isolated incident.

Officers will remain on scene and in the area in order to canvass for information and video surveillance footage.