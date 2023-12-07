Science North scientist returns from adventure of a lifetime in Antarctica

Julile Moskalyk says she'll never forget the first time she set foot on the continent of Antarctica.

Moskalyk is the science director at Science North, in Sudbury, Ont., and was part of the latest Homeward Bound Expedition to the continent with 86 other women involved in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM).

The expedition's goal is for the participants to build on their leadership skills while also pushing for action on climate change.

WATCH| Julie Moskalyk gets to witness Antarctica's wildlife

Seals, whales and penguins in the natural environment Duration 0:31 Julie Moskalyk got to see a wide variety of wildlife while in Antarctica, including whales, seals, and penguins, both at play and doing their business.

"All of these women are passionate champions for climate action," Moskalyk said.

"So it's surprising because you would think, you know, what does a family physician have to do with climate action? But when you look at one health for the globe and everything that we do together to make an impact, every action and every activity that we engage in matters."

Penguins were a common sight for participants in the Homeward Bound expedition in Antarctica. (Submitted by Julile Moskalyk)

While on the voyage Moskalyk said she learned more about the environment and wildlife in Antarctica.

"So the wildlife, of course, is like nothing else that I've ever seen before. And you know, the big story is, of course the Penguins. They are everywhere," she said.

"They're messy, they're loud, they're funny, They're just a bit of a disaster on land."

Moskalyk said she also got to observe several whale species from their boat, including humpbacks, orcas and fin whales.

Julile Moskalyk says the landscape in Antarctica was like nothing she's ever seen before. (Submitted by Julile Moskalyk)

She said it was exciting to see fin whales, because one of Science North's most well-known displays is a fin whale skeleton that spans several floors.

"My first job at Science North was cleaning our fin whale," Moskalyk said.

"So I was super excited to be very close to fin whales, which are the world's second largest animals."

Beyond the wildlife, Moskalyk said she learned to become a better leader thanks to her adventure in Antarctica.

"In my career for almost 35 years, I've had the gift of learning many leadership strategies," she said.

"But I'm always in a mindset of learning and I learned so many new things because of the diversity of this group."