Skip to Main Content
Explosives team disposes of 4 homemade explosives in Sudbury
New

Explosives team disposes of 4 homemade explosives in Sudbury

Sudbury police say four homemade explosives were safely disposed of over the weekend in a Donovan home.

34-year-old man facing several charges after explosives found

CBC News ·
Barricades were put up on Tedman Avenue last Friday. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

Sudbury police say four homemade explosives were safely disposed of over the weekend in a Donovan home.

On Friday afternoon, police evacuated several homes after reports of possible explosives on 539 Tedman Ave.

Early Saturday morning, police went inside the home after getting a search warrant. Four homemade explosive devices were found in one unit of the building, as well as in a detached shed.

Police say staff wore a bomb suit and operated an explosive robot to find the devices. They were disposed of on scene.

An additional sweep of the building was done to clear the scene.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences:

  • Possession of a prohibited device.
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
  • Explosives — making or possessing for an unlawful purpose.
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon or device.
  • Using explosives.
  • Possession of incendiary material.
  • Two counts of driving while under suspension.

Police say there is no further danger to the public.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us