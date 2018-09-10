New
Explosives team disposes of 4 homemade explosives in Sudbury
Sudbury police say four homemade explosives were safely disposed of over the weekend in a Donovan home.
34-year-old man facing several charges after explosives found
On Friday afternoon, police evacuated several homes after reports of possible explosives on 539 Tedman Ave.
Early Saturday morning, police went inside the home after getting a search warrant. Four homemade explosive devices were found in one unit of the building, as well as in a detached shed.
Police say staff wore a bomb suit and operated an explosive robot to find the devices. They were disposed of on scene.
An additional sweep of the building was done to clear the scene.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences:
- Possession of a prohibited device.
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Explosives — making or possessing for an unlawful purpose.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon or device.
- Using explosives.
- Possession of incendiary material.
- Two counts of driving while under suspension.
Police say there is no further danger to the public.