Sudbury police say four homemade explosives were safely disposed of over the weekend in a Donovan home.

On Friday afternoon, police evacuated several homes after reports of possible explosives on 539 Tedman Ave.

Early Saturday morning, police went inside the home after getting a search warrant. Four homemade explosive devices were found in one unit of the building, as well as in a detached shed.

Police say staff wore a bomb suit and operated an explosive robot to find the devices. They were disposed of on scene.

An additional sweep of the building was done to clear the scene.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences:

Possession of a prohibited device.

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Explosives — making or possessing for an unlawful purpose.

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon or device.

Using explosives.

Possession of incendiary material.

Two counts of driving while under suspension.

Police say there is no further danger to the public.