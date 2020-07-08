Sault Ste. Marie police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after officers found an explosive on him.

On Tuesday, police got a call about an unwanted person at a home on Peoples Road. Officers got there and spoke with the accused and offered to give him a ride home. They told him he would have to be searched before getting into the vehicle for officer safety.

When police searched the man, they found "what appeared to be a homemade explosive device" in his pocket.

The Emergency Services Unit and Explosive Disposal Unit were called in to remove the device and dispose of it. Police say it contained BB's and a fuse, but "did not contain any commercial grade explosive materials."

The accused has been charged with making or possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He's scheduled to appear in court in September.