The Sault Ste. Marie and District Homelessness Prevention Team has been awarded the Local Municipal Champion Award for its work to find stable homes for people in the community.

Chair Joanne Pearson says the team was established in 2015, and since then the members have found stable homes for 81 homeless people.

The goal of the team is to ensure there is support to those who are at risk, says Pearson. The team, which is made up of different agencies in the community, meets on a weekly basis and discusses some of the most complex cases.

"Everybody who enters our shelter system, a plan is developed to move people out of a shelter system, into the community to provide them with the supports once the are housed."

Pearson says she is very happy to see how many agencies are willing to help once they realize this kind of team can make a difference.

"When people don't have a roof over their head it is so difficult to address the other issues in their lives and so the team works from that standpoint."

Pearson says they use what is called a "diversion" service.

"That means that for anybody who contacts the shelter for emergency accommodation, they are going to be asked a variety of questions and that is to ensure that those who enter the shelter system have a plan in place to move them from the shelter system into the community."

Pearson says she knows it is working because of the 81 people they've housed since 2015, close to 90 percent remain housed.

"That speaks to the amazing supports provided by our team members to make sure they receive the supports required."

She says the program for each person is a year in length to make sure the situation is stable.

"Working on the mental health piece, working on the addictions piece, working on the daily living skills and activities."

The Homelessness Prevention Team received the Local Municipal Champion Award from the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association.

