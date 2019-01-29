Agencies in Greater Sudbury that help the homeless and vulnerable populations during the cold weather have been getting a work-out this month.

Any temperature under -15 C triggers an emergency response and extends shelter hours.

The record-breaking cold of the past couple of days has been no exception.

During such cold spells, shelter is available around the clock, split between the Elgin Street Mission and the Out of the Cold Shelter.

Warming stations are set up at the Salvation Army, Cedar Place and L'Association des Jeunes de la Rue.

At the Elgin Street Mission last night, Pastor Brad Hale says about 150 people took advantage of hours extended until 8 p.m.

"Well it's a difference of freezing to death you know they feel like they have a nice warm, safe place to come to and they're appreciative, very appreciative."

Pastor Brad Hale of the Elgin Street Mission spends time with client Dave Alatalo inside during an extreme cold snap. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Hale says these days are usually quiet, but can be stressful as well.

"People are hanging out and talking. The majority of my job is just going around and keeping the peace and talking to everybody and encouraging them. It's a real close-knit community we have down here, really. We get the odd flare-up here and there but tensions get high when you're stuck in a room together for too long of a period when you can't get out because it is cold. You can expect that stuff happening so that's why we try to maintain the peace."

Dave Alatalo is a regular at the mission.

He says after three winters on the streets he's thankful for the help.

"I'm literally stuck outside unless being able to come here and I would without a doubt get frostbite and you know what I mean, it's essential."

For those who don't make it to the shelters, there is some help that goes out to them.

Lise Senecal is the Executive Director of L'Association des Jeunes de la Rue.

On these extremely cold nights, her workers patrol the streets, making sure people get mitts, toques, sleeping bags and an offer of a lift to a safe, warm place.

"We are really really pleased that we have that program because it's never a temperature to sleep outside in the winter time but when it gets to minus 40 and over 50 something with the windchill, nobody wants to be outside."

Senecal says in December the organization helped about 900 people during 12 cold alert days.

She expects the numbers will be much higher this month based on the stretch of cold weather.

