Social service agencies in Greater Sudbury are working to help those who are homeless exercise their right to vote.

According to Elections Canada, people who are homeless or don't have a fixed address are "welcome to register to vote."

To vote, you need to provide proof of your identity and address, which can be difficult if you are homeless.

However, any agency offering food, housing or other services can provide a signed Letter of Confirmation of Residence to those who request one.

"It basically just says we confirm that person is who they say they are," Lisa Long, the executive director of the Samaritan Centre in downtown Sudbury said. "It vouches for them."

Long says once people have that letter, they can take it to a polling station with a piece of identification to register to vote.

"If you're homeless, you're not getting a voter registration card," she said. "This gives you the power to vote."

She says so far, she's signed about 10 letters for clients and says other staff have also signed letters.

On Thursday, the centre hosted candidates from a number of parties including the Liberals, the Conservatives and the NDP.

"I think they got to see a side of Sudbury perhaps they haven't seen," she said.

"There's so many different stories about how people have arrived where they are. To hear their stories and to help us figure out together how we can better serve our clients."