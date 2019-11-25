The homeless shelters in Greater Sudbury are considered essential services and will not close, despite measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the city.

On Monday, the City of Greater Sudbury announced the closure of a number of municipal services to help curb the spread of COVID-19. That does not include the overnight shelter at 200 Larch Street.

That 30-bed facility is operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Sudbury-Manitoulin.

"In any shelter environment where you have lots of people congregating, you do need to have good infection protection measures in place already," Stephanie Lefebvre, director of planning and programs said.

Along with that measure, there is also enhanced messaging about hand-washing and other hygiene measures posted at the downtown site. There is also hand-sanitizer available around the space.

Upon entrance to the shelter, clients are being screened for symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus and asked if they've recently traveled abroad or had contact with a confirmed case. (Submitted by Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin)

They've added screening at the entrance.

Shelter staff are asking each client who comes in every evening about whether they have symptoms similar to COVID-19 and if they've either traveled abroad recently or been in contact with other confirmed virus cases.

"We are a location that is not going to be turning people away. We are their point of contact if they are homeless," Lefebvre said.

They have also set up a separate area at the shelter for anyone who may have symptoms consistent with the virus like a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

"It's sort of taking the extra precaution of saying, 'Because of what's going on right now we are requiring you to wear a mask and you'll have this [separate] area. You'll be sleeping in here,' Lefebvre said.

"That area is monitored, it is very accessible, but it is separated physically from the main sleeping area."

Lefebvre says the separate area was used for the first time Sunday evening.

"This isn't for individuals who we know have COVID-19, but for any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19."

Other practices

As for the main sleeping area at the shelter, Lefebvre says there are additional social distancing measures there for the clients coming in each evening.

"Like encouraging people to sleep head-to-toe instead of head-to-head — so minimizing exposure that way," she said.

Cots are disinfected daily, which Lefebvre says always takes place.

With all the closures and cancellations announced Monday by the City of Greater Sudbury, Lefebvre says there is no fear that the shelter will close.

"All of our discussions have reinforced that the shelter is an essential service and that we will continue to do that as long as can minimize risk and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of infection."

Not 'if' but 'when'

CMHA and its partners have been in discussions about what may happen if there is community transmission of COVID-19.

"You have to plan for the 'when,'" Lefebvre said

"Conversations are taking place with community providers in an ongoing way, talking about all kinds of options that might be in place for individuals who are homeless both at night and during the day, and how we can provide the support they need and minimize risk at the same time."

Lefebvre also asks that those who have permanent housing and have all their needs met, remember those throughout our community who are more vulnerable.

"As we are all thinking about it, thinking about how we can contribute to making sure those supports are in place for those who need it most."