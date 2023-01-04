Content
Sudbury

Former executive director of Timmins homeless shelter arrested for fraud

Timmins police have arrested and charged the former executive director of the Living Space homeless shelter with multiple counts of fraud.

Robin Maj, 51, also worked at a bank where more than $380,000 was allegedly misdirected to personal accounts

The front of a blue building with a red sign that says 'Living Space.'
Timmins Police have arrested and charged the former executive director of the Living Space homeless shelter for theft and fraud over $5,000. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

Following a "comprehensive investigation" police said they charged Robin Maj, 51, with multiple charges, including fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 for the misappropriation of around $20,000 from the homeless shelter's accounts.

Police said the fraud occurred between December 2021 and February 2022.

They arrested Maj on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Maj also previously worked in a senior role at a Timmins bank, where police said more than $380,000 was allegedly misdirected to personal accounts over a number of months. 

Through a second investigation, police said they charged Maj with additional counts of fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

Police said they have released Maj from custody and she is scheduled to attend court on Jan. 25 to answer to her charges.

