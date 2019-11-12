Sudbury's downtown homeless shelter is preparing for a return of its clients — but it's going to look a little different.

Renovations are now underway at 200 Larch Street, including installing plastic barriers to create pods which will help ensure physical distancing.

Over the summer, people had been living in a hotel on Lorne Street, a space that would allow for physical distancing while the Larch Street location was modified.

Cindy Rose, the manager of harm reduction and shelter services with the Canadian Mental Health Association, said staff at the shelter want to keep the facility free of COVID-19.

"The practice is going to be the same as that we are currently doing," she said. "Every individual is screened at the door. And if they do have symptoms, then we isolate them for the night."

"We currently have three offices in that location and we're going to be turning one of them into an isolation area," Rose said. "And we have a room, a bathroom with a shower that's designated for any individuals who are screened positive."

She said the shelter sees about 34 people a night, although staff are only able to serve 30.

"That's the norm," Rose said. "And that's unfortunately why we have to do a first-come first-serve basis, because there are many people who require the need for housing."

Rose said teams are working around the clock to connect people with the proper services, and that some outreach services have been enhanced.

The city says it’s increasing the number of outreach workers as the number of homeless people has risen. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

"We have the outreach team who will be able to expand their services seven days a week, which is very beneficial as they're very knowledgeable and have great rapport with individuals who live on the streets," Rose said. "So they're able to help redirect them to other locations if there is no room at the shelter."

"Or if they know that they've been housed, they can redirect them home."

Gail Spencer, coordinator of shelters and homelessness programs for the City of Greater Sudbury, said that the expansion in outreach workers is to serve a visible need.

There are more people sleeping rough in the community since the outbreak of COVID-19, she said.

Gail Spencer is Sudbury's Coordinator of Shelters and Homelessness. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"At the beginning of COVID, [outreach teams] were reporting connecting with between 30 and 35 people. And now it's risen to about 50 people per night that they would connect with ... that are in the downtown core or in other areas of Sudbury."

Spencer said that a recent increase in opioid use means teams are also reporting an increase in the number of people who stay awake at night, wandering the streets carrying their belongings.

"In terms of the closure of a lot of our public spaces or public offices ... it's been very, very difficult for people who live outdoors and who are homeless and may have mental illness."

"They have addictions and really have very little resources," she said, adding the community resource team is one of a small number of groups that worked through all stages of the spring lockdown.

"They have always been out there meeting with people out on the street, talking to them, supporting them, giving them information, helping to make sure that they have clothing, that they have warm blankets," Spencer said.