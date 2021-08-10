New program giving Sudbury's vulnerable population 'sense of purpose'

A program aimed at empowering vulnerable people while improving the downtown core will continue in Sudbury.

In April, Downtown Sudbury and the YMCA started a program to help clean up the area, which has come under criticism from some quarters for the number of homeless people on its streets, the increase in panhandling and open drug use.

The idea is to involve vulnerable people to do the cleanup, while teaching life skills and connecting them with resources. The program also provides an honorarium for those who take part.

Kyle Marcus, managing director of Downtown Sudbury, is one of the people behind the program. He told CBC News the initiative shouldn't be viewed as an employment program.

"It's giving people a sense of purpose, a place to be," Marcus said. "Every day it's a zero barrier employment."

"So if it's your first good sober day in six months, we welcome you in. Come participate in the program and enjoy a few hours of your day," he said.

There isn't an exact number tallied yet, but Marcus said the uptake has increased enough for them to send out a second shift of workers.

"It's more about supporting our community, reinvolving them back into the community," Marcus said. "For such a long time, our vulnerable populations have been ostracized or pushed aside or spoken about without giving them any power."

The program is based on Vancouver's Mission Possible, which helps people navigate their way out of poverty by offering transitional work opportunities.

Marcus said he can see the same type of opportunities springing up in the community as the program expands.

"To be very honest, internally, we're very proud of it," he said. "It's reincorporating people back into our community that have been left and out and we're really thankful for that opportunity."

Feedback from the city has also been positive, Marcus said.

"Everything from acknowledging that these people exist and thanking them for their work all the way to giving them gift cards and food cards and trying to support them in that way," he said.

Marcus said Downtown Sudbury is now looking for sponsors or donations to help run the program.

He says it costs about $1,700 monthly to operate.