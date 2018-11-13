Sudbury Police say a woman remains in hospital in serious, but stable, condition after a home invasion.

On Nov. 1, police were called to an apartment at 775 Cambrian Heights. A family member had found an unconscious woman inside the unit.

Police say it's believed an unknown man or woman wearing a disguise went into the apartment either the night before or early that morning.

Once inside, the suspect threatened the woman and took several items, including the woman's purse, jewelry and prescription medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.