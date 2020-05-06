A new program in Greater Sudbury with an aim to increase physical activity and address food security is getting a financial boost from the city.

On Tuesday, Greater Sudbury city council voted unanimously to support The Home Garden Project. It's a new initiative by the Sudbury Community Garden Network, Sudbury Shared Harvest and the Sudbury Food Bank.

New gardeners in the city can apply to receive free soil delivered to their home, get free seeds and learn how to grow vegetables and herbs.

"This project is for residents who do not already have a vegetable garden and is especially beneficial for those who are temporarily unemployed during the pandemic," Colleen Zilio, chair of the Sudbury Community Garden Network said.

"Gardening is great for physical and mental health and community wellness."

The goal of the program is to create 300 new vegetable gardens at homes through Greater Sudbury. Those who take part are encouraged to share some of their produce with others.



City councillor Deb McIntosh put forward the motion to have the city support the project.

A list of locations of where the seeds are located is available online. Residents can also apply online for free soil starting today.