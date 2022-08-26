A caregiver from Sturgeon Falls, Ont., said she got better home care for her mother after her MPP brought up their situation during question period.

Carmen van Empel lives with her 91-year-old mother, Anita van Empel, and is her primary caregiver.

Van Empel said her mother would get two showers per week from Home and Community Care. In January she asked if her mother's situation could be reassessed, and if she might qualify for more showers.

But because her mother wasn't incontinent, van Empel said Home and Community Care scaled back her weekly showers instead, to one per week.

To return to her previous level of service, van Empel had to pay out of pocket for a personal support worker to help her mom shower a second time per week.

"She thought she was going to have to resign herself to one of her children bathing her," van Empel said about her mother.

"She's a very proud woman and worked hard her whole life. We didn't want to make her go through that. It's just a dignity thing for her."

NDP MPP John Vanthof brought up Carmen van Empel's situation with her mother's home care during question period on Aug. 25. (Submitted by the NDP)

Van Empel shared her story with her local representative, Timiskaming—Cochrane MPP John Vathof, who brought it up in question period on Aug. 25.

"Carmen was just asking for a little bit more help for her mom," Vanthof said in the legislature.

"She got less. And you know what? Carmen's mom now gets two showers because Carmen pays for the other one herself. This is privatization."

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones responded that the provincial budget has $1 billion invested for home care.

"When we passed the Connecting People to Home and Community Care Act, which I must say the member opposite voted against, it modernized the delivery of home and community care services by bringing an outdated system designed in the 1990s into the 21st century," Jones said.

Van Empel said that less than two hours after that exchange in the legislature she got a call from Home and Community Care, letting her know her mother would return to two showers per week.

"You really do have to advocate for your people. You can't just drop it at the first no," van Empel said.

"My experience pretty clearly shows that you do have to sometimes be the squeaky wheel, even though it's not a comfortable place to be."

She added many other elderly people don't have family members who can advocate in the same way she did for her mother.