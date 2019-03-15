The older we get, the more medications seem to pile up.

And for some that can be pretty confusing.

To help people approach the topic with aging parents, a Sudbury home care company has now launched a campaign to get people talking about the problem.

Nikki Sage, community outreach coordinator for Home Instead Senior Care, said a recent survey the company conducted found that seniors are making mistakes with their medication.

"According to our survey, 57 percent of respondents are taking four or more prescription medications daily," Sage said. "27 percent are taking six or more prescription medications daily."

Sage said that 10 per cent of seniors surveyed said they have unintentionally made mistakes when taking medication.

"This is actually quite an incredibly high number when you consider the devastating effects that medication mismanagement can have," Sage said.

Some of the challenges that people, especially seniors, face when managing their medications is the simple task of remembering which pills to take, or the number of pills prescribed.

"I mentioned such a high percentage of adults were taking four or more prescriptions daily," she said. "What are the side effects of those prescriptions? What are the different drug interactions?

She said there's also the fear many seniors face af asking doctors and pharmacists questions when they're on so many medications.

"So we want to have that conversation with loved ones and get family involved."

Sage said although it can be a challenge to talk with parents about their medications, one of the easiest ways to help is to accompany them to their doctor's appointments.

"Go to the doctor's appointments, taking notes," she said. "Understanding why the loved ones are taking the medication that they're taking...that's really important."

"It's never easy, but definitely one of the ways that you can start that conversation is [say] 'that's an awful lot of pills. How do you manage to keep track of them?'"

Nikki Sage is a community outreach worker with Home Instead Senior Care in Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Another approach would be to let parents know that you're concerned about their safety.

"[Say] 'I'd like to help ensure that you're safe at home. Do you know why you're taking this medication and what it's supposed to do?'"

The goal, Sage said, is to ensure that seniors can stay independent in their homes longer, and avoid any adverse drug reactions that may develop.

For more information on Home Instead Senior Care, you can visit their web site by clicking here.