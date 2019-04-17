North Bay woman makes your dog's business her business
Erin Plourde says she wants to help tackle an annual problem
North Bay's Erin Plourde knows when the snow is completely gone, she's in for "a mess."
"But I don't mind getting a little bit dirty and it's extra money on the side," she said.
Plourde is getting ready to launch her new business called Holy Crap Pet Waste Removal Services.
For a fee, Plourde will show up to your home, pick up all the pet waste from your yard and then take it to the local landfill.
Plourde says it's a problem that happens every spring. After talking with people about the idea for her business, she feels she could target her work towards young families who don't have time and seniors with mobility challenges.
"Between our aging population and our younger generation that doesn't have time, I felt that there's a fit for it."
She says she keeps getting messages from people who want to hire her now. Despite the start of spring, she's waiting until winter is completely done before going to work.
"I understand that people don't want to walk on it right now," she said.
"At the same token, you're going to get more for your money if you hold off until the snow melts."
