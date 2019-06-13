Bree Allen isn't surprised any more when brown water comes out of her tap.

She moved to the small town of Holtyre nine years ago and since then has gotten used to brushing her teeth and bathing her two kids with discoloured water.

But Allen says she like most of the 400 or so people in Holtyre drink bottled water.

"I don't trust any water unless it's clear water and it tastes like water," she says.

"I've thought about moving several times, because they just can't provide us with the quality of water and no one has taken us seriously for 9 years."

Allen presented a petition this week at a meeting of the town council for Black River-Matheson, when she also dared councillors to drink some of the tap water she brought from home.

"I asked all the councillors if we could get a discount on our water bills on a regular basis while we wait for a solution and they refused to answer that question," says Allen.

Black River-Matheson Mayor Gilles Laderoute says the town is considering a $400,000 filtration system for the Holtyre plant, but says there is no guarantee the tap water would run clear.

"The water is perfectly safe. It's not appealing sometimes," says Laderoute, adding that the brownish colour comes from iron and maganese in the Holtyre well reacting with chlorine.

He says the municipality is looking for other solutions, but trying not to blow the budget of the small town of 2,400 improving the appearance of perfectly safe drinking water.

"It leaves us in an awkward position," says Laderoute.

"We have to be responsible for the taxpayer's money and the water quality also."