'Tis the season for fun, festivity and theft.

Kaitlyn Dunn is the corporate communications coordinator with the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS).

She says police continue to see thefts from motor vehicles across the city.

"In 90 per cent of the cases vehicles are being left unlocked and these are crimes of opportunity," said Dunn."They can be anything from small change to items that are left visible in the front seat," she added.

Since December 1, GSPS has seen an increase in "smash and grabs." This is when a vehicle's window is smashed to gain entry.

"There have been 19 of those reported between December 1 and 15," said Dunn.

"There is an increase when it gets closer to the holidays as people are purchasing presents or leaving items of value in their vehicles," said Dunn. "So the majority of these smash and grabs have been in mall parking lots as well as restaurant parking lots when vehicles are left there overnight."

Dunn says there hasn't been a huge increase in thefts from personal belongings such as purses or wallets, but there has been a slight increase in thefts from detached garages and sheds.

"In most cases, these are power tools because they're quick and easy to grab," she said. In some cases, snow blowers have been stolen.

Dunn offers some tips on how to avoid being the victim of theft over the holidays.

Make sure your detached garage or shed is locked. If it's an option, install video surveillance or motion detecting lighting.

Lock your vehicle. To prevent a smash and grab when you're out shopping, put any valuable items in the trunk.

If you're going to leave your vehicle somewhere overnight, don't leave items of value inside.

Dunn says people should report these kinds of crimes to police even if nothing is taken.

"You can do this online 24/7 at your convenience from your home or from your smart phone device through our GSPS website," said Dunn.

"If you know that your vehicle has been entered unlawfully . . . we use that information so that our officers can conduct focused patrols in areas where we know this is taking place," said Dunn.