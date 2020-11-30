Sudbury, Ont., event venues prepare for busy holiday season

Every weekend from now until Christmas, the venues available at the Caruso Club in Greater Sudbury, Ont., are fully booked.

"Now you'll see people partying, having a good time, smiling," said general manager John Cimino. "You can tell there's a lot of people that are happy everything has been lifted and that they can go out."

Holiday parties are returning. That means venues are preparing for a busy season of bookings.

It's quite a change from the past two years, when COVID-19 restrictions resulted in empty banquet halls and scaled-down celebrations.

Cimino said bookings at the Caruso Club are around 80 per cent of where they were during the 2019 holiday season.

During the pandemic, restrictions on large gatherings meant the two halls had to close and the regular buffet meal in the restaurant had to stop.

"For two years we'd walk through the hall, an empty hall is kind of eerie," Cimino said. "It's nice to be back."

Curl Sudbury says it's seeing more interest in the sport and adds that larger bonspiels are returning to curling venues in the city. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Bookings are also strong until the spring for the newly named Northern Credit Union (NCU) Community Centre, the home of Curl Sudbury.

"People want to do things. People want to get out and be involved and socialize and they're booking venues," said events co-ordinator Kelly Irvine.

She said people started contacting them in the summer to book their Christmas parties. Some are even deciding to hold their parties in January.

"We don't have a Saturday open until the end of our curling season. That is in April," Irvine said.

The curling club is also seeing increased interest in the sport, with more curlers either returning or new athletes interested in joining. As well, larger bonspiels are returning to the venue.

Irvine said their event this coming weekend marking 130 years of the Sudbury Curling Club is also expected to help bring in more business.

"A not-for-profit curling community would not have survived the pandemic if it wasn't for the people that care about our building and care about who we are," Irvine said.

Playing it safe

Meanwhile, some venues are purposely planning for smaller crowds this holiday season.

Golf Sudbury is the umbrella organization for four golf clubs in Sudbury, including the Timberwolf Golf Club. It rents out its facilities for parties.

Events manager Lori Huzij said they're booking medium-sized parties of 30 to 50 people. Pre-COVID-19, those numbers were around 75 to 80 people.

"I think people are definitely wanting to be able to get out and celebrate but there's definitely a lot more to consider now when partaking and planning these events," Huzij said.

She said the Timberwolf Golf Club is prepared if regulations change at the last minute due to rising COVID-19 or flu numbers.

"It's unknown whether we're going to end up back in a restricted zone," she said.

"It's just important to set the right expectations with clients in that yes, we can plan these full service parties and events, but there's always that chance that we're going to end up in a situation where we might not be able to fulfil."

The COVID-19 risk index in Greater Sudbury currently sits at moderate. Both COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks.