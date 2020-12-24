Police across the northeast are reminding the public that holding a big dinner or holiday party this Christmas could cost you hundreds of dollars.

Provincial laws passed during the pandemic make it illegal to hold a private indoor gathering of more than 10 people. Once the north moves into the grey lockdown zone on Saturday, having any guests in your home could get you a ticket.

Sault Ste. Marie police say the tickets translate into $880 fines.

"That's a lot of money. We're hoping that proves to be a little of a deterrent for folks that maybe thinking about normal holiday parties with co-workers or extended family and those sort of things," said spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

"We understand that everyone's been sacrificing because of the pandemic, but we just want to remind the community to stick with it."

Police across the northeast have responded to hundreds of COVID-related complaints over the last nine months, but have only written a couple of dozen tickets.

OPP Sergeant Carlo Berardi says they hope to not charge anyone over the holidays.

"Our hope is that the education has finally sunk in and that enforcement will not be required. But if it is, we will definitely enforce the rules."

Berardi says they are patrolling neighbourhoods looking for illegal gatherings.

The province's lockdown that begins Dec. 26 is set to last 28 days for southern Ontario but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9. It will shutter all non-essential businesses, ban indoor gatherings, close restaurant dining rooms, and see all schools move classes online for the first week of the new year. It also means Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible.