Do you know what happened on this day in hockey history? Philadelphia Flyers legend Bobby Clarke was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba in 1949. Mathieu Schneider was signed by the L.A. Kings in 2000. A new book by a Sudbury author explores details and stories like that and more. Hockey 365 features historical anecdotes from the hockey world for each day of the year. It'll be published by Dundurn Press next month. We chat with Mike Commito, the hockey historian who wrote it. 9:14

If you're looking for the play-by-play on what happened in hockey history each day of the year, a Sudbury author has made it his goal to share that knowledge.

Mike Commito, a hockey historian, will publish his book called Hockey 365 next month.

"I like to think of it as a word of the day calendar, but obviously with much more information and details and different stories for everyday," he said.

Each entry features stories and information about hockey history for that particular day.

Commito says getting access to information wasn't an issue.

"The hardest process was actually figuring out which story I wanted to cover," he said.

'Incredible run'

"So it was a matter of kind of picking the moments that I thought would resonate with readers but not overly concentrating too much on the Gretzkys and the Orrs."

Commito signed on with the Dundurn Press almost a year ago to write the book. He says he's managed to include all of the NHL teams, including the Vegas Golden Knights, which made its debut this past season.

"It was a little challenging because by the time most of the manuscript was written, by January, they were already having an incredible opening to the season," he said.

"We had no idea at the time that they would go on this incredible run, make the playoffs and go as far as the Stanley Cup finals."

Memorable moments

Commito admits he's a die-hard Leafs fan and says he worked to keep that bias out of his book.

"Certainly, I found when there was a Leafs moment, that as long as I felt it was significant enough outside of my own interest, I would include it," he said.

"There's one moment where I did insert myself into the narrative."

That moment was in 2016 when Austin Matthews had his debut with the Leafs and scored four goals. Commito's daughter had been born two weeks earlier.

"It was the first hockey game that we watched together," he said.

"She was wearing these Maple Leafs pyjamas that were far too big for her. It was just one of those moments where it was surreal as a new father to watch this game."

His book will be available next month.