Sudbury police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

Sudbury police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal hit and run collision that happened last week.

On Feb 1, police were called to the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court. A pedestrian had been hit and the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian, Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad, 36, died of her injuries.

Police said through an investigation, the driver believed to be responsible was identified and police got a search warrant for a home in Sault Ste. Marie.

On Tuesday, police from Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie searched the home. They found and seized the truck involved in the collision.

Police arrested Thomas Schell, 27. He's been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, obstructing police and failing to comply with a probation order.